Colder weather to end the week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low: 27-32

Friday: Partial sun. Perhaps a few flakes. High: 34-38

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 21-26

Saturday: Partial sun. High: 37, Low: 26

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will cross our area Friday and it will be a colder day. A few flakes could fly but no significant impact will happen. Highs Friday will be in the low 30s.

Saturday and most of Sunday are looking dry, too with highs in the 30s. If any rain/snow develops Sunday it would be later in the day and overnight into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be slightly unsettled so we’ll keep a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. It may be cold enough Tuesday for some lake effect snow showers. We’ll monitor this for you.

Wednesday and Thursday are tranquil with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power after late night strong winds
Officials say ‘no immediate threats’ to Broome County after western NY vehicle explosion
2 hurt in Windsor crash
Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Colder weather to end the week
A nice and quiet Thanksgiving
A nice and quiet Thanksgiving
No issues Thursday!
Quiet Thanksgiving holiday!