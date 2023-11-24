Colder weather to end the week

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low: 27-32

Friday: Partial sun. Perhaps a few flakes. High: 34-38

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 21-26

Saturday: Partial sun. High: 37, Low: 26

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will cross our area Friday and it will be a colder day. A few flakes could fly but no significant impact will happen. Highs Friday will be in the low 30s.

Saturday and most of Sunday are looking dry, too with highs in the 30s. If any rain/snow develops Sunday it would be later in the day and overnight into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be slightly unsettled so we’ll keep a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. It may be cold enough Tuesday for some lake effect snow showers. We’ll monitor this for you.

Wednesday and Thursday are tranquil with highs in the 30s.

