Endicott hosts its annual ‘Fill the Boots Drive’, raising money for local organizations

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Black Friday, the Endicott Professional Firefighters hosted its “Fill the Boots Drive” where on and off-duty members get together to collect money for local organizations.

The money collected during the drive goes towards the Retired Professional Firefighters Cancer Fund and the Mercy Houde of the Southern Tier.

The Vice President of Local 1280 Scott Goforth said that interacting with coworkers, community members, police and EMS of the area is a lot of fun. Goforth also mentioned the reason they get together on Black Friday each year to host the drive.

“I think cancer is something that touches everyone’s lives one way or another,” said Goforth. “This is really a great opportunity to help families and help individuals in our community.”

The drive was held at the corner of North Street and McKinley Avenue from 9 a.m. until noon. Members of Endicott fire stood in the double yellow lanes to allow travelers to make donations and fill the boot.

