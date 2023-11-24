‘Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse,’ 2 local businesses team up to fight food insecurity

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- For the fourth Thanksgiving, the “Food and Fire” restaurant has teamed up with two other local businesses to fight food insecurity throughout Broome County.

On Thanksgiving, Food and Fire BBQ Taphouse, Visions Federal Credit Union and Muckles Ink Red Barn Technology Group delivered fresh and hot turkey dinners directly to the homes of families in need.

The Co-owner of Food and Fire Daniel Polhamus said the thought of a program like his current one started at the Thanksgiving table years prior.

“We worked and came up with a method to actually be able to deliver hot meals right to the families in their homes on the day when they need it,” said Polhamus. “That’s what makes our event a little bit unique.”

The dinners are prepared at the Food and Fire restaurant in Johnson City and sent out to families from there. The packaged dinners were full of Thanksgiving classics including, turkey, corn, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.