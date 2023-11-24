Guthrie hosts 17th annual ‘Turkey Trot’

By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Pa (WBNG) -- The streets of Sayre and Athens Township were filled with runners participating in the 17th annual “Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot”.

The 5K started and ended in front of the Sayre Theatre, a beloved holiday tradition and the largest 5K in Bradford County.

The goal of the trot is to raise money for the “Guthrie Cancer Care Fund,” which is a patient assistance fund that helps Guthrie patients who are actively receiving cancer treatment stay on top of their bills.

This year, more than 1,100 runners participated in the race.

“You get to catch up with all your old friends you don’t see for a long time, but everyone comes out for it,” said runner Matt Geer.

For some, like the Page family, participating in the Turkey Trot has become a family tradition.

“I think it’s great, we’ve been doing it for a while, and this is kind of the first time we ran it as a family,” said the Page Family.

Local police, fire departments and EMS were also there to ensure that runners were safe during the activity.

Special Event and Annual Giving Officer Nichole VanFleet thanked everyone for participating in the Turkey Trot.

“We just want to thank everybody that comes out year after year and participates in the race,” said VanFleet. “All of our sponsors for all of their support, we couldn’t do it without you and everybody that makes this race happen. So, we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Before the run, there was a “Child Fun Run” for children 10 and under.

The Turkey Trot raised more than $50,000 and an extra $3,000 through online donations. To learn more, follow the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power after late night strong winds
Officials say ‘no immediate threats’ to Broome County after western NY vehicle explosion
2 hurt in Windsor crash
Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Mirabito hosts its 16th annual ‘Toys for Tots’ with Childrens Chairty of Greater Binghamton
Endicott hosts its annual ‘Fill the Boots Drive’, raising money local organizations
‘Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse,’ 2 local businesses team up to fight food insecurity
‘Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse,’ two local businesses team up to fight food insecurity
Guthrie hosts 17 annual ‘Turkey Trot’