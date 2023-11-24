Guthrie hosts 17th annual ‘Turkey Trot’

SAYRE, Pa (WBNG) -- The streets of Sayre and Athens Township were filled with runners participating in the 17th annual “Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot”.

The 5K started and ended in front of the Sayre Theatre, a beloved holiday tradition and the largest 5K in Bradford County.

The goal of the trot is to raise money for the “Guthrie Cancer Care Fund,” which is a patient assistance fund that helps Guthrie patients who are actively receiving cancer treatment stay on top of their bills.

This year, more than 1,100 runners participated in the race.

“You get to catch up with all your old friends you don’t see for a long time, but everyone comes out for it,” said runner Matt Geer.

For some, like the Page family, participating in the Turkey Trot has become a family tradition.

“I think it’s great, we’ve been doing it for a while, and this is kind of the first time we ran it as a family,” said the Page Family.

Local police, fire departments and EMS were also there to ensure that runners were safe during the activity.

Special Event and Annual Giving Officer Nichole VanFleet thanked everyone for participating in the Turkey Trot.

“We just want to thank everybody that comes out year after year and participates in the race,” said VanFleet. “All of our sponsors for all of their support, we couldn’t do it without you and everybody that makes this race happen. So, we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Before the run, there was a “Child Fun Run” for children 10 and under.

The Turkey Trot raised more than $50,000 and an extra $3,000 through online donations. To learn more, follow the link.

