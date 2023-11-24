Guthrie hosts seventeenth annual ‘Turkey Trot’

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE (WBNG) - The streets of Sayre and Athens Township were filled with runners participating in the seventeenth annual “Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot”.

The 5K starts and ends in front of the Sayre Theatre, which is a beloved holiday tradition and the largest 5K in Bradford County.

The goal of the 5K is to raise money for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which is a patient assistance fund that helps Guthrie patients who are actively receiving cancer treatment stay on top of their bills.

This year, over 1,100 runners participated in the race.

“You get to catch up with all your old friends you don’t see for a long time, but everyone comes out for it,” says runner Matt Geer.

For some, like the Page family, participating in the Turkey Trot has become a family tradition.

“I think it’s great, we’ve been doing it for a while, and this is kind of the first time we ran it as a family,” said a member of he Page family.

Local police, fire departments and EMS were also there to ensure the runners were safe during the activity.

“We just want to thank everybody that comes out year after year and participates in the race,” said Special Event and Annual Giving Officer Nichole VanFleet. “All of our sponsors for all of their support, we couldn’t do it without you and everybody that makes this race happen. So we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Before the 5K, there was a kid fun run for children 10 and under.

The Turkey Trot raised over $50,000 and an extra $3,000 was raised by donations online.

If interested in learning more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power after late night strong winds
Officials say ‘no immediate threats’ to Broome County after western NY vehicle explosion
2 hurt in Windsor crash
Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Binghamton High School hosts 28th annual Thanksgiving dinner
Airport travel increases on Thanksgiving Eve for the holidays
NYS Department of Transportation launches ‘DOT POD’ podcast
Travelers wait for their flight to depart at Greater Binghamton Airport
Airport travel increases on Thanksgiving Eve for the holidays