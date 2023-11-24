Mirabito hosts its 16th annual ‘Toys for Tots’ with Childrens Chairty of Greater Binghamton

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Mirabito Convenience Stores announced its partnership with the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton for its 16th annual “Toys for Tots Drive.”

As part of “Give Back Friday,” from 11 until 2 p.m., the Mirabito store located at 3151 Vestal Pkwy, East Vestal across from Target hosted the drive where community members were invited to donate unwrapped new toys for children in need.

The goal is to surpass previous years’ collections and provide to even more families and children in Broome County through its program with Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton.

Those who donated received a discount on their gas purchases, refreshments and a visit from Santa and others from the North Pole.

The Vice President of Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton Katie Carpenter said the event turnout was really nice to see.

“It’s really nice to see you know, said Carpenter. “It’s been a hard year for several people and with the inflation and cost rising for everyone it’s just great to see people still willing to give back and to donate during this time.”

Carpenter also mentioned how nice it is to see those who donate bringing children along and to see them get involved at a young age.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.