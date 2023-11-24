PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County (WBNG) - Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for two residents from Carbondale, Pennsylvania.

Victor Falvo, age 90 and Dolores Falvo, age 87 went missing on November 23rd. The advisory was issued on November 24th.

According to PSP, the Falvos were last seen in the area of Main St., Carbondale city, Lackawanna County around 2 PM.

Victor is 6′0″, 150 lbs., and has white hair. Delores is 5′5″, 140 lbs., and has sandy hair.

They drive a silver 2015 Subaru Legacy, bearing Pennsylvania registration LKC-4668.

Authorities believe these persons may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on the two missing persons are asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PA State Police Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

