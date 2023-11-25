Alex Tuch’s late goal caps Sabres’ 3-2 comeback win against Penguins

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his game winning goal during the third...
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his game winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 2:44 left in regulation, Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres came back to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.

Kyle Okposo also had a goal in the third period, Victor Olofsson had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves as the Sabres won for the second time in three games. Sidney Crosby scored his 13th for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row. Lars Eller also had a goal, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots. Skinner set up Tuch’s winning goal with a pass from behind the net.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide in new legal filing
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Farmer Browns Marketplace hosts ‘Santa’s Workshop’ this holiday season

Latest News

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) passes against the New England Patriots during...
New York Giants edge Patriots 10-7, aided by late missed field goal
Maine-Endwell's Vinny Mancini (14) and Liam Hadfield (82) celebrate a touchdown in the third...
Maine-Endwell wins third-straight state semifinal in 29-24 nailbiter against Monroe
Waverly's Kolsen Keathley (14) runs the football in the first half of a high school football...
Waverly heading to first-ever state championship game after dominant win over Salamanca
New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates in against Buffalo Sabres goaltender...
Tyler Toffoli scores twice as the Devils blow past Buffalo 7-2
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Syracuse hangs on to defeat Wake Forest 35-31 and gain bowl eligibility for second straight year