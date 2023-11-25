Alex Tuch’s late goal caps Sabres’ 3-2 comeback win against Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 2:44 left in regulation, Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres came back to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.

Kyle Okposo also had a goal in the third period, Victor Olofsson had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves as the Sabres won for the second time in three games. Sidney Crosby scored his 13th for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row. Lars Eller also had a goal, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots. Skinner set up Tuch’s winning goal with a pass from behind the net.

