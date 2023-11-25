Syracuse hangs on to defeat Wake Forest 35-31 and gain bowl eligibility for second straight year

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y (AP) — Garrett Shrader threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Daniel Villari threw for one and rushed for one, Damien Alford had two scores, and Syracuse became bowl eligible for the second-straight season, defeating Wake Forest 35-31.

With Wake Forest trailing 35-31 and headed for a potential game-winning score, Syracuse’s Jason Simmons intercepted Michael Kern at the 1-yard-line with two minutes remaining to secure the win.

