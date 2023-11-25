Tioga runs over C/S/P 63-16 to advance to Class D state championship game

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - Senior Drew Macumber ran for four touchdowns as the Tioga Tigers are heading back to the Dome for the third-straight year after a dominant 63-16 win over Clymer/Sherman/Panama.

The Tigers opened up the scoring with Macumber in the first quarter, a 30-yard touchdown was the only score of the first quarter. But the Tigers turned up the heat in the second, with two more Macumber rushing touchdowns and a pick-six courtesy of Karson Sindoni to make it 28-0 at halftime.

The scoring just continued from there, with Tioga up 49 before the Wolfpack could muster a touchdown. The teams traded touchdowns to end the game, giving the Tigers the 63-16 victory.

The Tigers will go for their third-straight state championship next weekend against Section 2′s Stillwater.

