Tracking some wet weather

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22-29

Sunday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. High: 36-44.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 60%. Low: 34-38

Monday: Partial sun with off-and-on rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 30%. High: 41. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Isolated lake-effect snow showers. Chance of snow 30%. High: 32. Low: 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold. Slight chance of snow showers. Chance of snow 20%. High: 34. Low: 26.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A bit more seasonable. High: 38. Low: 27.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 42. Low: 34.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 44. Low: 35.

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will continue a trend of quiet weather, with cloudy skies and lows falling into the mid-20s.

Clouds will remain for Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures, with most spots reaching the low-40s. A clipper system will cross the region starting Sunday night, setting the stage for scattered rain and snow showers. Rainfall amounts will be minor, with most only seeing .1″-.25″ of rain. Snowfall amounts will be minimal. Lows will fall into the mid-30s.

Monday will see off-and-on rain and snow showers, with highs in the low-40s. Colder air will move into the area on Tuesday as yet another clipper system moves north of the Southern Tier. The location of this clipper will allow for some isolated lake-effect snow showers to develop, as well as colder temperatures, with highs reaching the low-30s. Lows Tuesday will fall into the teens.

Wednesday will remain cold, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s under cloudy skies, and a slight chance of a few snow flurries. Thursday will be dry, with slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday will see the approach of a low-pressure system. This system will bring warmer air into our region, with highs in the low-40s. It will also set the stage for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening period. The rain will taper off for Saturday, with highs nearing the mid-40s.

