Weekend starts dry but could end wet

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Low: 20-28

Saturday: Sun and high clouds. High: 33-38

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23-28

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance of late rain/snow showers. High: 41, Low: 35

Forecast Discussion:

Saturday and most of Sunday are looking dry. Highs both days will be in the 30s. If any rain/snow develops Sunday it would be later in the day and overnight into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will be in the low 40s. A few flakes could develop at the onset of precipitation Sunday evening and night.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be slightly unsettled so we’ll keep a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. It may be cold enough Tuesday for some lake effect snow showers. The cold air remains in place Wednesday, too, so depending on wind direction, lake snow showers could again be seen. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

Thursday could bring a few snow showers but Friday looks quiet with sun and clouds.

