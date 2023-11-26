Farmer Browns Marketplace hosts ‘Santa’s Workshop’ this holiday season

(jailah pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APALACHIN, NY (WBNG) -- Farmer Browns Marketplace hosted “Santa’s Workshop” on Saturday, an event with 30+ vendors consisting of crafters and artists.

Community members enjoyed a day filled with holiday cheer as they shopped. They were also able to get their pictures taken with Santa.

The event emphasized the importance of local shopping this holiday season.

“It’s local vendors, local people, local crafts and artisans,” said the Owner of Farmer Browns Marketplace, Logan Keenui. “It’s not imported stuff. It’s stuff that people have made themselves. It’s all about the community and that’s what this time of year really should be about.”

Fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths were on sale by a local landscape company too.

The last day to visit the workshop is tomorrow, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Guthrie hosts 17th annual ‘Turkey Trot’
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide in new legal filing
‘Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse,’ 2 local businesses team up to fight food insecurity

Latest News

Tioga runs over C/S/P 63-16 to advance to Class D state championship game
Tioga running back Drew Macumber (10) runs the football during the first quarter of a high...
Tioga runs over C/S/P 63-16 to advance to Class D state championship game
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide in new legal filing
PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County