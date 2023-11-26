Farmer Browns Marketplace hosts ‘Santa’s Workshop’ this holiday season

APALACHIN, NY (WBNG) -- Farmer Browns Marketplace hosted “Santa’s Workshop” on Saturday, an event with 30+ vendors consisting of crafters and artists.

Community members enjoyed a day filled with holiday cheer as they shopped. They were also able to get their pictures taken with Santa.

The event emphasized the importance of local shopping this holiday season.

“It’s local vendors, local people, local crafts and artisans,” said the Owner of Farmer Browns Marketplace, Logan Keenui. “It’s not imported stuff. It’s stuff that people have made themselves. It’s all about the community and that’s what this time of year really should be about.”

Fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths were on sale by a local landscape company too.

The last day to visit the workshop is tomorrow, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.