Maine-Endwell wins third-straight state semifinal in 29-24 nailbiter against Monroe

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - It came down to the wire, but Maine-Endwell is back in the Class B state championship game after edging out Monroe 29-24 on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans started off strong in the first, with a Tyler Mathews pick-six and a Vinny Mancini rushing touchdown. But after forcing a turnover on downs, the Red Jackets scored 18 unanswered points in the second to go into halftime with the lead.

Then in the third, Maine-Endwell once again came out firing, with another touchdown from Mancini and another from Jaden Branch to put themselves ahead 27-18.

But once again, Monroe hung around. Amari Colon scored his third touchdown of the game on a sweep, making it a 27-24 ballgame.

The Spartan defense came up big on the Jackets’ next possession, with T.J. Serkiz forcing a safety to make it 29-24. But Maine-Endwell couldn’t capitalize on the new possession, and gave the ball back to Monroe.

On their final drive of the game, Monroe QB Khaya Moses sent a prayer up on fourth down that fell incomplete, securing the 29-24 win for M-E.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide in new legal filing
Guthrie hosts 17th annual ‘Turkey Trot’
‘Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse,’ 2 local businesses team up to fight food insecurity

Latest News

Waverly's Kolsen Keathley (14) runs the football in the first half of a high school football...
Waverly heading to first-ever state championship game after dominant win over Salamanca
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Syracuse hangs on to defeat Wake Forest 35-31 and gain bowl eligibility for second straight year
Tioga running back Drew Macumber (10) runs the football during the first quarter of a high...
Tioga runs over C/S/P 63-16 to advance to Class D state championship game
Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell football looking for third-straight state title game appearance