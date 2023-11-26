Maine-Endwell wins third-straight state semifinal in 29-24 nailbiter against Monroe

CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - It came down to the wire, but Maine-Endwell is back in the Class B state championship game after edging out Monroe 29-24 on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans started off strong in the first, with a Tyler Mathews pick-six and a Vinny Mancini rushing touchdown. But after forcing a turnover on downs, the Red Jackets scored 18 unanswered points in the second to go into halftime with the lead.

Then in the third, Maine-Endwell once again came out firing, with another touchdown from Mancini and another from Jaden Branch to put themselves ahead 27-18.

But once again, Monroe hung around. Amari Colon scored his third touchdown of the game on a sweep, making it a 27-24 ballgame.

The Spartan defense came up big on the Jackets’ next possession, with T.J. Serkiz forcing a safety to make it 29-24. But Maine-Endwell couldn’t capitalize on the new possession, and gave the ball back to Monroe.

On their final drive of the game, Monroe QB Khaya Moses sent a prayer up on fourth down that fell incomplete, securing the 29-24 win for M-E.

