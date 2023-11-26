New York Giants edge Patriots 10-7, aided by late missed field goal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York’s third interception of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7.

New England had a chance to win in the final minute, but coach Bill Belichick played for a tie and Chad Ryland was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left. Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass for New York, which did more than enough against quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to send the Patriots to their fourth straight loss.

