Police: 3 Palestinian men injured in Burlington shooting

According to our sister station WCAX, the three men were in Vermont visiting relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday.
(WCAX)
By Natalie Moses
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WBNG) -- According to our sister station WCAX, the Burlington Police Department is currently investigating a triple shooting that occurred on North Prospect Street on Saturday night.

WCAX said that police have stated that there were three male victims, each of whom is 20 years old. Two of the victims were injured on the scene while the other was found injured a short distance away.

According to WCAX, Burlington Police said that these three victims were visiting the home of a relative in Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday. They went for a walk before dinner on Prospect Street when they were confronted by a man with a handgun.

Investigators said that the suspect was on foot in the area when he fired at least four rounds from the pistol without speaking. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault, according to Chief Murad.

All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities, and were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where two of the victims were in intensive care but are stable while the third sustained more serious injuries, according to Police.

Police said that all three victims are of Palestinian descent. Two are US citizens and one is a legal resident. The students are currently enrolled at Brown University, Haverford College and Trinity College.

At this time, no other information has been released. Burlington’s Police Chief says the shooter has not yet been identified or apprehended.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

