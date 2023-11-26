Tyler Toffoli scores twice as the Devils blow past Buffalo 7-2

New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates in against Buffalo Sabres goaltender...
New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates in against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 21 hours ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored twice and Vitek Vanecek needed just 10 saves as the New Jersey Devils routed the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Devils erupted for four goals in the first period following Friday’s exasperating 2-1 home loss to Columbus. New Jersey won for first time at home since Oct. 29 and for the second time in eight games overall. Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer and Luke Hughes also scored for New Jersey. Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists.

