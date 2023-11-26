Waverly heading to first-ever state championship game after dominant win over Salamanca

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - Kolsen Keathley scored three touchdowns to lead the Waverly Wolverines to their first ever New York state championship game after a 42-0 win over Salamanca in the Class C semifinal.

The Wolverines dominated on defense from the word go, stuffing multiple Warriors’ drives, holding them off the scoreboard in the first. But their offense also struggled in the first quarter, as they too failed to score.

But in the second, the offense came alive. After a blocked punt, Joey Tomasso ran in a touchdown on a QB keeper to make it 7-0. Then on the Wolverines’ next drive they scored on a 3-yard run courtesy of Carter George. Then to end the first half, Tomasso went to the air for Kolsen Keathley, his first touchdown of the day. Waverly entered halftime up 21-0.

In the third, Tomasso went back to Keathley for a 92- yard throw and catch to make it 28-0. On their next drive, Keathley scored his third of the day from the wildcat formation to all but put it away, 35-0.

But Waverly wasn’t done, Tomasso threw his third touchdown pass of the day to Xavier Watson to make it 42-0, which is where the score would stay.

Waverly takes on Fonda-Fultonville in the Class C championship game on Saturday, December 2.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
PSP looking for two missing people, last seen in Lackawanna County
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide in new legal filing
Guthrie hosts 17th annual ‘Turkey Trot’
‘Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse,’ 2 local businesses team up to fight food insecurity

Latest News

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Syracuse hangs on to defeat Wake Forest 35-31 and gain bowl eligibility for second straight year
Tioga running back Drew Macumber (10) runs the football during the first quarter of a high...
Tioga runs over C/S/P 63-16 to advance to Class D state championship game
Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell football looking for third-straight state title game appearance
Waverly Football
Waverly striving for first state championship appearance in school history
Tioga Football
Tioga set to face Clymer/Sherman/Panana in Class D semifinals