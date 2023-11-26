Waverly heading to first-ever state championship game after dominant win over Salamanca

CICERO, N.Y. (WBNG) - Kolsen Keathley scored three touchdowns to lead the Waverly Wolverines to their first ever New York state championship game after a 42-0 win over Salamanca in the Class C semifinal.

The Wolverines dominated on defense from the word go, stuffing multiple Warriors’ drives, holding them off the scoreboard in the first. But their offense also struggled in the first quarter, as they too failed to score.

But in the second, the offense came alive. After a blocked punt, Joey Tomasso ran in a touchdown on a QB keeper to make it 7-0. Then on the Wolverines’ next drive they scored on a 3-yard run courtesy of Carter George. Then to end the first half, Tomasso went to the air for Kolsen Keathley, his first touchdown of the day. Waverly entered halftime up 21-0.

In the third, Tomasso went back to Keathley for a 92- yard throw and catch to make it 28-0. On their next drive, Keathley scored his third of the day from the wildcat formation to all but put it away, 35-0.

But Waverly wasn’t done, Tomasso threw his third touchdown pass of the day to Xavier Watson to make it 42-0, which is where the score would stay.

Waverly takes on Fonda-Fultonville in the Class C championship game on Saturday, December 2.

