Wet weather on tap

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 60%. Low: 33-38.

Monday: Partial sun with off and on rain and snow showers. Breezy. Chance of precip 40%. High: 35-43.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Some flurries possible. Low: 20-25.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Isolated lake-effect snow showers. Chance of snow 30%. High: 30. Low: 20.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold. Slight chance of snow showers. Chance of snow 20%. High: 33. Low: 26.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. A bit more seasonable. High: 42. Low: 31.

Friday: Cloudy with rain. Chance of rain 60%. High: 43. Low: 34.

(WBNG)

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 41. Low: 31.

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon rain. Chance of rain 40%. High: 42. Low: 36.

Forecast Discussion:

A low-pressure system will move through during the night, leading to rain, mostly before midnight. Temperatures will not drop much, with most falling into the mid-30s.

Rain will mix with some snow Monday, leading to some spots picking up a quick dusting of snow. Those in Chenango County could see between 1-2″, while the rest of the area will see less than an inch. Highs will reach to almost 40. Clouds will remain Monday night, with some flurries possible. Lows will be in the low-20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see some of the coldest air so far this season, with highs both days struggling to reach the low-30s. Tuesday will also see some lake-effect snow, but accumulations will be minor. Wednesday will be mainly dry, but a few flurries or snow showers can’t be ruled out. Thursday will be the nicest of the week, with highs in the low-40s under sun and clouds.

As we end the week, the weather becomes a bit more active, as a few waves of low-pressure arrives. The first one arrives on Friday, setting the stage for rain throughout most of the day. Highs will be in the low-40s. Weak high pressure is on tap for Saturday, leading to a dry day and highs in the low-40s. Sunday will see more rain during the afternoon. Like the previous few days, highs will be in the low-40s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.