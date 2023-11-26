Woman charged with burglary for stealing from Ithaca residence

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Bryant Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress around 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 25.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, victims reported hearing someone in their home which woke them up. When the police arrived, the suspect had left.

While canvassing the area, a police officer observed a female in the 100 block of Catherine Street with a large TV sticking out of the back seat of a car.

Upon further investigation, police found that the suspect, Moreen Robertson, a 42-year-old Ithaca resident, had entered a residence in the 100 block of Catherine Street and stolen the TV.

Robertson has been charged with burglary in the second degree; a class C felony.

She was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and was remanded to the Tompkins County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$5,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via its anonymous email tip address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.