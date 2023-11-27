Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park is shining brighter and bigger this year with its “Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights” event.

This year the event has over 1.5 million lights within displays and themed park areas as they welcome the holiday season.

Along with walking through the millions of dazzling lights, attendees get to meet and feed many of the different animals around the park.

The event also has opportunities for guests to visit Santa in his heated workshop, enjoy delicious hot chocolate and run into the Grinch will walking.

“It’s my first time. It’s been going on all seasons so I wanted to catch it,” said Animal Adventure Park Visitor, Jazmin Agosto. “Right now it’s obviously a little cold for the animals but I think it’s nice to walk around and look at the lights and support the park.”

Junge Bells has been going strong since 2017. The event runs through Dec. 30 on Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmer Browns Marketplace hosts ‘Santa’s Workshop’ this holiday season

