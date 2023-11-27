Broome County Toys for Tots kicks off annual campaign

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Broome County Police Agencies have officially kicked off their annual Toys for Tots campaign, hoping to brighten Christmas for around 1,000 families this holiday season.

Parents can head to the old Johnson City Village Offices, located at 243 Main St., to sign up to receive a gift for their children.

Binghamton Police Officer Chris Marshall, who serves as the director of the program, said the long-standing initiative looks to make Christmas easier for those who may be experiencing financial hardship.

“We’ve been operating Broome County Toys for Tots since 1962,” said Marshall. “We service children ages 1 through 10 and parents can come in and sign up. Volunteers fill the bags and we get the toys to the families.”

For Marshall and other members of law enforcement coordinating the entirely volunteer-run program is all about giving back to the community.

“As a police officer, we see the need that is in the community every day,” said Marshall. “For us to be able, as police departments, to be able to give back to all the communities that we serve really feels good.”

Donation boxes are not just at the old Johnson City Village Offices but spread throughout Broome County. One place they can be found is at all Matthew’s Auto locations.

Matthew’s Auto Marketing Director Kathy Breno said the company’s locations in Vestal are a convenient spot for shoppers to drop off gifts.

“It’s really contagious, not only does it impact our teammates and our employees but it also impacts our customers and the general public at large,” said Breno. “We’re right here near the shopping mecca of Binghamton right here in the Vestal area,”

Toys for Tots will be holding its annual Fill the Cruiser event on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Walmart in Vestal where police officers will be collecting more donations and spreading holiday cheer.

For more information on Broome County Toys for Tots, click here.

