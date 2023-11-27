Campville Fire Department asks public to clean dryer vents to prevent fires

(WBNG) -- The Campville Fire Department is reminding people to unclog their dryer vents after it responded to a fire on Day Hallow Road on Nov. 25.

Around 8:17 p.m. on that day, the department said it discovered embers in the laundry room of the home. Crews then found the fire behind the washer and dryer in the wall and floor of the room.

Firefighters used a water can extinguisher to allow time for them to find the source of the fire. Then, the department said crews crawled through a narrow passage to discover and extinguish the blaze in the crawl space. It was then determined that the fire was caused by the clogged dryer vent.

11/25/2023 @ 20:17 🔥 Structure Fire 🔥 Campville Fire was dispatched to Day Hollow Road for a house filling with heavy... Posted by Campville Fire Department on Sunday, November 26, 2023

The department said everyone inside the home was able to get out.

“Impressive response and action with meticulous efforts saved a home from significant damage caused by a clogged dryer vent,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Please clean your dryer vents.”

