A cold start to the week with occasional lake effect

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few meandering snow showers or flurries. Little (less than 1″) to no accumulation expected for our area. Low: 18-24

Tuesday: 30% chance of occasional lake snow showers. Trace to 1″ possible later in the day. High: 24-30

Tuesday Night: A few more snow showers are possible. Trace to 2″ of snow possible in persistent lake snow. Low: 18-23

Forecast Discussion:

The coldest, most prolonged air we’ve seen this cold season is with us and will remain through Tuesday night before moderating the rest of the week. Significant lake effect snow is expected in WNY and the North Country and we could see some wandering lake snow of our own so long as that activity is ongoing and there is a westerly component to the wind. We do not, however, expect any significant accumulations. Any accumulations through Tuesday night will be less than a couple inches, and only in persistent lake snow. If you have travel plans to WNY, Western Pennsylvania or the Tug Hill area, please monitor the local forecasts there. Significant snows are expected in those areas that will impact travel to/from them.

Lows tonight will be in the 20s with occasional flakes possible. A few more snow showers are possible Tuesday, too. A trough of low pressure may drop across the Lakes and our area Tuesday evening. If this happens, it could grab hold of the lake snow band on Lake Ontario and deposit it across our area, in a weakening form. If this happens, a few inches of snow could fall.

Wednesday could also see a few flurries or light snow with highs in around freezing. Thursday is quiet with highs back around 42.

The next widespread weather-maker arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. We expect a chance of rain and maybe some snow as well. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Next weekend looks quiet with highs again near seasonal; in the low 40s both days.

