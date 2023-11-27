A cold and windy forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.25″ snow 30% High 38 (34-40) Wind W 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ Low 22 (18-24) Wind W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 32 (28-34) Wind W 10-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ Low 20 Wind W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers 20% High 34 Low 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40 Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. A mix at night. 60% High 42 Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. 40% High 42 Low 34

It’s going to be a cold and windy day. With these conditions today, and for the next few days,

we’ll have lake effect rain and snow showers. As cooler air moves in Tuesday, we’ll have lake

effect snow showers. We’ll have a few linger snow showers Wednesday.

Thursday might be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs

near 40.

With a low moving into the Appalachians, we’ll have clouds and rain. We’ll have mixed precipitation

Friday night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday. With an upper level low moving through the Great Lakes and

a low along the coast, we’ll have mixed precipitation Sunday.

