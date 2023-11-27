Ithaca Police Department gets new chief

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The City of Ithaca has named a new police chief.

The city announced that Lt. Thomas Kelly of the Schenectady Police Department has been selected to serve as the new Ithaca Police Chief. The announcement is contingent upon Ithaca City Council’s Dev. 6, after interviewing two finalists for the position and considering input from the department, the search committee and the community.

Kelly brings 23 years of experience to the department, the city said. He was a patrol officer at first and was then promoted to sergeant, then detective lieutenant then patrol lieutenant.

The city noted that during his time as a detective lieutenant, he represented his agency for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination program and brought forward new tactics in successful homicide investigations. He also partnered with state-wide agencies on crime investigations.

Ithaca City Mayor Laura Lewis said she would like to thank Acting Chief Ted Schwartz for his dedication to leading the department when a search for a permanent chief was underway. Schwartz will return to his role as lieutenant of investigations.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.