Ithaca Police Department gets new chief

Lt. Thomas Kelly will take over the Ithaca Police Department as its chief, replacing Acting...
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The City of Ithaca has named a new police chief.

The city announced that Lt. Thomas Kelly of the Schenectady Police Department has been selected to serve as the new Ithaca Police Chief. The announcement is contingent upon Ithaca City Council’s Dev. 6, after interviewing two finalists for the position and considering input from the department, the search committee and the community.

Kelly brings 23 years of experience to the department, the city said. He was a patrol officer at first and was then promoted to sergeant, then detective lieutenant then patrol lieutenant.

The city noted that during his time as a detective lieutenant, he represented his agency for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination program and brought forward new tactics in successful homicide investigations. He also partnered with state-wide agencies on crime investigations.

Ithaca City Mayor Laura Lewis said she would like to thank Acting Chief Ted Schwartz for his dedication to leading the department when a search for a permanent chief was underway. Schwartz will return to his role as lieutenant of investigations.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 3 Palestinian men injured in Burlington shooting
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Woman charged with burglary for stealing from Ithaca residence
Farmer Browns Marketplace hosts ‘Santa’s Workshop’ this holiday season
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

NYSOFA and Chenango County Area Agency on Aging offers ElliQ for seniors
Molinaro announces Telephone Town Hall for seniors on Medicare Open Enrollment Period
Tioga County Health Department shares smoke alarm, fire prevention tips ahead of holiday season
Campville Fire Department asks public to clean dryer vents to prevent fires