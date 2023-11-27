Molinaro announces Telephone Town Hall for seniors on Medicare Open Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) announced details for a Telephone Town Hall he will host on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m., to help Upstate New York seniors navigate the Medicare Open Enrollment Period.

During this period, which is now underway and ends on Dec. 7, seniors may join, switch, or drop a Medicare Health Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan.

“This Telephone Town Hall will help Upstate New York seniors navigate the complexities of the Medicare Open Enrollment Period and make informed decisions about their healthcare plan,” said Molinaro. “Our expert partners will be joining me to provide essential information and answer your questions.”

On the call, Molinaro will be joined by experts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Elevance, a Medicare provider. They will provide information and resources on the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, answer questions from Upstate New York seniors and discuss plans available to Medicare beneficiaries.

To sign up to receive a call for the Telephone Town Hall, fill out the form at this link by 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. Seniors can also listen in by calling 833-560-2070.

