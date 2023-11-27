A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- Greene Pasture Ranch’s brand new “Farm-to-Table Shop” not only provides the community with fresh food, but it also creates an outlet for farmers to easily sell products.

Owner Victoria Pezzino and her family have operated Greene Pasture Ranch for the past 45 years and know first-hand the difficulties behind making a sale. The shop is here to make this process easier for all farmers.

“What I love to see when I come in is that the farmers can bring their products right into the store,” said Pezzino. “They don’t have to run around and make 20 million pit stops to sell their products.”

Pezzino said the shop opened in October and the public reaction has been overwhelming in the best way. The shop also addresses a critical need for more grocery stores in Greene.

“When we started up this store, there was a lack of grocery in the town,” said Pezzino. “We were just going to be putting our meats in here but because of the lack of everything in the area, we decided we’d open it to other farmers’ goods.”

Meat, vegetables, honey, eggs and baked goods are just some of the products available at the store. Pezzino said a kitchen will be added in the near future for ready-made meals.

Greene Pasture Ranch built the entire store from the ground up, according to Farmer Gregg Goodrich. He said the wood used in the store comes from his sawmill.

Pezzino said she hopes more farmers bring their products to the shop for community members to enjoy.

If you’d like to learn more about the store, you can visit its Facebook page.

