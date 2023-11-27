NYSOFA and Chenango County Area Agency on Aging offers ElliQ for seniors

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging partnered with the New York State Office of Aging, or NYSOFA, to offer the “ElliQ System” to help seniors in the area.

The Director of Chenango County Area Agency on Aging Heather Felter said the ElliQ is an interactive AI technology designed to foster independence and support for older adults.

ElliQ is able to do this through daily check-ins, assistance with wellness goals and physical activities, connection to family and friends, and more by using voice commands and screen instruction. To see how results for users have been positive, follow the link.

”We’re hoping to be able to get it available to anybody that would help, help them or benefit them give them a chance,” said Felter. “It also does like daily workout video reminders, they can have audiobooks, just something to help keep them company and help them age in place, longer and safer.”

The Area Agency on Aging aims to launch the ElliQ System by Dec. 1 or earlier. If a senior is interested in receiving the ElliQ System, contact the Chenango Office at 607-337-1770.

