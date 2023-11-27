Phelps Mansion’s ‘Holiday Candlelight Tours’ coming soon

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion is fully decorated for the holiday season. This weekend, the mansion will be bringing back its Christmas Candlelight Tours.

The tours will go from Dec. 2 until New Year’s Eve on Thursdays through Saturdays at 6 p.m. and again at 7:15 p.m. Each tour is limited to 14 people.

Executive Director Jennifer Corby said although the tours are similar to traditional ones, there is something special about the Christmas Candlelight Tour.

“It’s a step back in time, welcome to the Phelps Mansion and all of the Christmas traditions so it’s really fun,” said Corby. “It’s very different from our regular tours but has some history about the Phelps family as well and the mansion looks absolutely gorgeous, I can’t get any work done cause I’m just looking at the different Christmas trees.”

Follow the link for more information on tours and other events happening at the Phelps Mansion in Binghamton.

