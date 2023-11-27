Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award

BRACKNEY, Pa. (WBNG) -- Russell Farms was awarded the 2023 Rural Health Champion Award from the Rural Health Network of South Central New York.

The farm said the award acknowledges an individual or an organization that identifies an issue in rural communities and takes steps to address that concern. Russell Farms has been long long-standing partner of the Rural Health Network Farm to School program. It has also been a long-time participant in the Produce RX program.

“It’s important to know where your produce is coming from and this program gives you direct access to farmers and the fruits and veggies that they provide so its an incredible program,” said Manager Allison Russell.

The farm said it is proud to be a part of the programs that make their community stronger and healthier.

