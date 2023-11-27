Tioga County Health Department shares smoke alarm, fire prevention tips ahead of holiday season

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms. The department offered the following advice for your alarm:

Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area

Alarms should be installed on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms

When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay there

Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years

Make sure the battery is working properly

Check your alarm at least once a month to ascertain that it’s working

You may be able to receive a free smoke alarm through the American Red Cross’s Home Fire Campaign. Call 607-442-4109 for more information.

Along with smoke alarm safety, the department shared tips for fire prevention:

Keep flammable items away from heat sources, such as ovens, stoves and fireplaces

Clean up greasy spills as you go to remove another fire hazard

If you have a live Christmas Tree, water it every day

Don’t plug in more than three light strands into another and discard any strands that are worn out or broken

Blow out candles before leaving the house

If using a menorah or kinara, place it on a non-flammable surface to catch the melting candle wax, such as a tray lined with aluminum foil.

The United States Fire Administration reported that fires caused by open flames increase during the winter holidays.

