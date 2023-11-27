Tioga County Health Department shares smoke alarm, fire prevention tips ahead of holiday season
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms. The department offered the following advice for your alarm:
- Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area
- Alarms should be installed on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms
- When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay there
- Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years
- Make sure the battery is working properly
- Check your alarm at least once a month to ascertain that it’s working
You may be able to receive a free smoke alarm through the American Red Cross’s Home Fire Campaign. Call 607-442-4109 for more information.
Along with smoke alarm safety, the department shared tips for fire prevention:
- Keep flammable items away from heat sources, such as ovens, stoves and fireplaces
- Clean up greasy spills as you go to remove another fire hazard
- If you have a live Christmas Tree, water it every day
- Don’t plug in more than three light strands into another and discard any strands that are worn out or broken
- Blow out candles before leaving the house
- If using a menorah or kinara, place it on a non-flammable surface to catch the melting candle wax, such as a tray lined with aluminum foil.
The United States Fire Administration reported that fires caused by open flames increase during the winter holidays.
