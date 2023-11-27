Tioga County Health Department shares smoke alarm, fire prevention tips ahead of holiday season

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms. The department offered the following advice for your alarm:

  • Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area
  • Alarms should be installed on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms
  • When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay there
  • Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years
  • Make sure the battery is working properly
  • Check your alarm at least once a month to ascertain that it’s working

You may be able to receive a free smoke alarm through the American Red Cross’s Home Fire Campaign. Call 607-442-4109 for more information.

Along with smoke alarm safety, the department shared tips for fire prevention:

  • Keep flammable items away from heat sources, such as ovens, stoves and fireplaces
  • Clean up greasy spills as you go to remove another fire hazard
  • If you have a live Christmas Tree, water it every day
  • Don’t plug in more than three light strands into another and discard any strands that are worn out or broken
  • Blow out candles before leaving the house
  • If using a menorah or kinara, place it on a non-flammable surface to catch the melting candle wax, such as a tray lined with aluminum foil.

The United States Fire Administration reported that fires caused by open flames increase during the winter holidays.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 3 Palestinian men injured in Burlington shooting
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Woman charged with burglary for stealing from Ithaca residence
Farmer Browns Marketplace hosts ‘Santa’s Workshop’ this holiday season
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

Campville Fire Department asks public to clean dryer vents to prevent fires
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season
Woman charged with burglary for stealing from Ithaca residence
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season