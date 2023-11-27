Tips for early Christmas Tree shopping

(WBNG) -- As Thanksgiving dinner plans are wrapping up, people are preparing for the next holiday season. That means planning out where and when to buy a fresh Christmas Tree.

Elizabeth Lamb is a plant breeding expert and senior extension associate with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s New York State Integrated Pest Management program. She says you are going to want to look for a tree early this year.

“While the tradition used to be getting a tree a week or so before Christmas, Thanksgiving weekend now starts the Christmas tree-buying season off with a bang,” said Lamb. “Some ‘choose and cut’ operations are even starting a little earlier than that! Check the Christmas Tree Farmers’ Association of NY for local farms’ websites and contact information.”

When getting ready to pick out a Christmas tree, there are a few things to keep in mind:

According to Lamb, Balsam and Concolor are known for their fragrance. She says to look for a more open tree if you want to hang ornaments on it and check the branches to see if they are stiff enough to hold your ornaments.

Lamb also said that cutting the trees when they are dormant helps with needle retention and we want the needles on the tree and not the floor.

“If it’s been cut for more than 24 hours you can recut the base,” said Lamb. I know not everyone has the facility to do that but if at all possible recut the base and put it in water and make sure you have a stand that holds enough water so you don’t have to check it daily.”

You can head to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York’s website to find a Christmas Tree Farm near you.

