Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police said a woman who was arrested in September for stealing from a non-profit was arrested again on a felony grand larceny charge for stealing from the Windsor Town Fair.

State Police announced on Nov. 22 it arrested Stacie M. Congdon, 48, of Windsor, after an investigation determined she stole from the Windsor Town Fair when she was a volunteer. She is accused of making several unauthorized debit card purchases and cash withdrawals totaling more than $10,000. This occurred between May and September.

In September, she was charged with grand larceny after an investigation determined she stole more than $50,000 from Punch Out Parkinsons, a nonprofit. She was working as its treasurer and president at the time. These unauthorized withdrawals were taken from the accounts over a period of a year from April 2022 through May 2023.

