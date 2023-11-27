Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

T-Mobile released a statement following the reported kidnapping.

“We’re sorry to hear about this situation,” the statement reads. “Our investigation does not support media stories that the customer was taken from our store, but we stand ready to partner with local authorities where helpful.”

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

