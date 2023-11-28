Binghamton Police arrest man wanted on murder warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested a man wanted on a murder warrant out of Endicott Tuesday evening.

According to Binghamton Police Detectives, 24-year-old Nathaniel NJ Williams III was taken into custody without incident at 68 Thorp St. for the warrant. His arrest came at 5:30 p.m. after officers first showed up to the residence around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Binghamton officers were assisted by the US Marshal’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Binghamton Metro SWAT Team.

During the ordeal, an officer was seen pointing a rifle at a house and police could be heard asking someone to come outside of the residence.

Additionally, the Binghamton City School District said Thomas Jefferson, Horace Mann, Woodrow Wilson, West Middle School and Binghamton High School had delayed dismissals, as requested by the Binghamton Police Department, due to the operation taking place. However, dismissals were permitted around 3 p.m.

The district noted that the police activity was not occurring near or at any of its schools.

Police also closed off sidewalks as the situation unfolded.

