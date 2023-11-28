Binghamton Police arrest man wanted for summertime murder in Endicott

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested a man wanted on a murder warrant out of Endicott Tuesday evening.

According to Binghamton Police Detectives, 24-year-old Nathaniel NJ Williams III was taken into custody without incident at 68 Thorp St. for the warrant. His arrest came at 5:30 p.m. after officers first showed up at the residence around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Endicott Police Department said Williams III was wanted in connection to the July 1 shooting death of Molique Dawson, 25, of Endicott. Molique was shot and killed on Adams Avenue. Endicott Police said it charged Williams III in connection to his murder on Oct. 4.

Binghamton officers were assisted by the US Marshal’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Binghamton Metro SWAT Team.

During the ordeal, an officer was seen pointing a rifle at a house and police could be heard asking someone to come outside of the residence.

Additionally, the Binghamton City School District said Thomas Jefferson, Horace Mann, Woodrow Wilson, West Middle School and Binghamton High School had delayed dismissals, as requested by the Binghamton Police Department, due to the operation taking place. However, dismissals were permitted around 3 p.m.

The district noted that the police activity was not occurring near or at any of its schools.

Police also closed off sidewalks as the situation unfolded.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community
Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

Flights to Washington DC from Ithaca Tompkins International Airport in works to return in 2024
One of the ornaments on sale for the Hospice & Palliative Care "Ornament Sale."
Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango Co. asking for donations during Giving Tuesday
Binghamton University researchers receive FDA approval for drug to treat Duchene Muscular Dystrophy
Binghamton University dean speaks on importance of community, college relations
‘First Friday’ holiday event in downtown’s Arts District announced