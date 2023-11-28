Binghamton University dean speaks on importance of community, college relations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rotary Club hosted a presentation by Doctor Laura Bronstein.

Dr. Bronstein is the Dean of the College of Community & Public Affairs at Binghamton University. During her presentation, she discussed the partnerships the college has with people in the community, including internship opportunities.

Bronstein added that those organizations have estimated it giving the community a $6 million economic impact each year.

“We believe strongly that our existence and our ability to educate students that come from all over the world to Binghamton and to our college is enhanced by our local community precisely because our students do so many internships in the local community,” said Bronstein.

Bronstein noted that the college faculty conducts research in the local community that is then utilized across the nation and in the world.

She also said she wanted to continue to improve the relationships between students and the community.

