Binghamton University dean speaks on importance of community, college relations

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rotary Club hosted a presentation by Doctor Laura Bronstein.

Dr. Bronstein is the Dean of the College of Community & Public Affairs at Binghamton University. During her presentation, she discussed the partnerships the college has with people in the community, including internship opportunities.

Bronstein added that those organizations have estimated it giving the community a $6 million economic impact each year.

“We believe strongly that our existence and our ability to educate students that come from all over the world to Binghamton and to our college is enhanced by our local community precisely because our students do so many internships in the local community,” said Bronstein.

Bronstein noted that the college faculty conducts research in the local community that is then utilized across the nation and in the world.

She also said she wanted to continue to improve the relationships between students and the community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community
Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

SWAT team responds to corner of Binghamton street
SWAT team responds to corner of Binghamton street
New York Theatre Ballet to come to Norwich
Bissell Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ in the Southern Tier