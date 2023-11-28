Bissell Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The Bissell Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Kathy Bissell with the ultimate goal of ending pet homelessness.

The initiative began as a local adoption even in Michigan but since 2016 it has turned into a nationwide event with more than 380 shelters from 43 states participating in the “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event.”

In the Southern Tier, there is the Empty the Shelter participants from the Broome County Humane Society, Chenango SPAC, Tompkins County SPCA and the Humane Society of Schuyler County. The Bissell Pets Foundation Marketing & Public Relations Specialist Brittany Sclacter described the pets as gifts in themselves.

“We always say at Bissell Pet Foundation that pets are gifts in themselves. They bring us an unlimited amount of joy and laughter and they really are an addition to your family,” said Sclacter. “And, for that reason, yes, as a part of the holiday season, we would love to see people add pets to their families but we want it to be a full family decision.”

Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event starts on Friday and goes until Dec 17.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.