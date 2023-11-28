Cold and blustery

Lake Effect snow today
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 30% High 30 (26-32) Wind W 10-20 G30 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2″ Low 20 (16-22)

Wind W becoming SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 20% High 32 (28-34) Wind SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low 26 Wind SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. A mix at night. 70% High 42 Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. 30% High 40 Low 36

MONDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain and rain showers. 30% High 44 Low 36

It’s going to be another cold and windy day. With these conditions we’ll have more lake effect

snow today and tonight. We’ll have a few linger snow showers Wednesday.

Thursday might be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs

near 40.

With a low moving into the Appalachians, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. We’ll have mixed precipitation

Friday night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday. With two lows moving through the Great Lakes, we’ll have mixed precipitation

Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season
Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award

Latest News

Bands could meander through our area
A cold start to the week with occasional lake effect
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Cold start to the week!
wbng
A cold and windy forecast
Wet weather on tap