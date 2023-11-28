‘First Friday’ holiday event in downtown’s Arts District announced

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday in downtown Binghamton, Mayor Jared Kraham announced the official start of the artful holiday season in the downtown Arts District.

During the announcement, Mayor Kraham highlighted December’s First Friday event from 6 to 9 p.m. that will feature a series of holiday-inspired events, decorations, a Christmas Tree showcase and a special appearance from Father Christmas.

Mayor Kraham said the event is the perfect start to the holiday season.

“Downtown Binghamton is vibrant, there’s a lot to do and we really encourage everyone to support our independent restaurants local artists buy local buy small,” said Kraham. “I couldn’t think of a better way to start off the holiday season.”

In addition to the First Friday, there will be other festive events and performances occurring in the downtown Arts District throughout the holidays. Learn more and find the month’s schedule by following the link.

