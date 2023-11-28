George F. Johnson Memorial Library Tech Center receives $10,000 to enhance digital literacy efforts

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) announced Tuesday that the George F. Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott received a $10,000 grant to be spent on nine new laptops for its tech center.

In a news release, the assemblywoman’s office said the tech center promotes digital literacy through free classes and resources to the public. The office noted that the announcement comes ahead of the launch of Tech 360, along with their Digital Navigator Program and that it is a partnership between the George F. Johnson Memorial Library and Mission: Ignite, which is a STEM-based program that began in Buffalo, NY.

“The George F. Johnson Tech Center is an important community resource, providing important skills training to their patrons, in a safe and supportive environment,” Lupardo said in the news release “That’s why it’s important for them to have the most up-to-date equipment to assist them with their work to bridge the digital divide. I’m happy I was able to secure a library grant that will support their mission.”

Lupardo’s office said the tech center will have an AmeriCorps member serving as its digital skills trainer. The trainer will provide Tech 360 computer training classes. In 2024, one-on-one digital navigation support will be available.

George F. Johnson Memorial Library Director Seth Jacobus applauded the grant. He said digital skills are pertinent and the new laptops will assist with teaching digital literacy.

“Libraries aren’t community centers, but they are the center of our communities,” he said.

Jacobus noted that the new laptops will also help shrink the digital divide in Endicott. The digital divide is a term used to describe the difference between people who have easy access to the internet and those who do not.

Head of Adult Services & Tech Center Manager at the library Kenneth Roman said since he became in charge of the tech center, he saw the community grow its digital literacy skills. He has been the manager of the tech center since 2016.

“With the introduction of Mission: Ignite’s Tech 360 and Digital Navigator programs, funding from the Community Foundation for South Central New York, and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo’s generous grant to update our Tech Center laptops, we are able to continue these important services that the GFJ Library Tech Center offers to the community,” Roman said.

