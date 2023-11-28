Lake effect snow for some areas tonight

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tonight: Lake effect snow mainly northeast. Several inches of accumulation possible inside persistent snow bands. Cold. Low: 16-22

Wednesday: 20% chance of some light snow showers. High: 28-32

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy turning partly to mostly cloudy toward morning. Low: 22-27

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect snow will continue to fall mainly northeast of Binghamton. Elsewhere mainly cloudy skies dominate with perhaps a few flurries. It remains cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be busy early but decrease into the overnight. Snowfall accumulations well northeast could reach 1-4″ but through northern Otsego County a bit more could fall. The lake snow band will lift northeast out of the area after midnight as winds shift directions.

Wednesday could also see a few flurries or light snow with highs around freezing. Thursday is quiet with highs back around 42. More sun is expected Thursday.

The next widespread weather-maker arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. We expect a chance of rain and maybe some snow mixing in as well. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Next weekend now looks a bit unsettled so we’ve inserted a 30% chance of showers with highs again near seasonal; in the low 40s both days.

