Little Italy hosts ‘Sinatra Swinging Birthday’ Celebration

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The “Oakhill Avenue Improvement Corporation Doing Business as Little Italy Endicott” is a not-for-profit 501 C3 whose mission is the preservation and revitalization of the historic area.

A Sinatra: Swinging Birthday Celebration will be on Dec 11, the singer’s birthday, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will be at Joey’s Pizzeria at 200 Oakhill Ave.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

Little Italy hosts ‘Sinatra Swinging Birthday’ Celebration
Bissell Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ in the Southern Tier
Around the Tiers
Endicott’s ‘Festival of Tree Lighting’ ceremony