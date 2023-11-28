Little Italy hosts ‘Sinatra Swinging Birthday’ Celebration

(WBNG) -- The “Oakhill Avenue Improvement Corporation Doing Business as Little Italy Endicott” is a not-for-profit 501 C3 whose mission is the preservation and revitalization of the historic area.

A Sinatra: Swinging Birthday Celebration will be on Dec 11, the singer’s birthday, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will be at Joey’s Pizzeria at 200 Oakhill Ave.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.