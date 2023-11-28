Man wins $2 million lottery after friend urges him to ‘go big or go home’ with $50 ticket

Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Officials say Michael Silva is the first $2 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has a friend of his to thank after hitting a $2 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michael Silva became the first to claim its $2 million prize while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game earlier this month.

Silva shared with lottery officials that he asked a friend what he should do with his winnings after he had won $50 from a $10 ticket.

And the friend told him to “go big or go home.” So, Silva decided to try his luck on a $50 ticket, which turned out to be the $2 million winner.

Lottery officials said Silva chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in the Gloucester area which will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game offers grand prizes up to $25 million with an overall prize payout of 82 percent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community
Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango Co. asking for donations during Giving Tuesday
‘New York Theatre Ballet’ bringing special holiday performance to Chenango County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
Recent attacks on U.S. health and water systems in multiple cities are adding to growing...
Cyberattacks on water, health systems threaten U.S. security