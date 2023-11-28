New York Theatre Ballet to come to Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Prestigious New York Theatre Ballet is hosting a special performance at the Martin W. Kappel Theatre in Chenango County in a few weeks.

They will ring in the season with selections from The Nutcracker as well as performing Firebird and Merce Cunningham’s Scamble in their entirety.

To make the evening extra special, dancers will meet and greet the audience following the show to answer questions about the ballet.

The New York Theatre Ballet is a traveling company and it gets to perform around the country. This will mark its first show in Norwich.

“It’s always great to get up there and see the beautiful sights,” said Company Dancer Giulia Faria. “It’s just always like really beautiful to go especially coming from New York City. We don’t get to see a lot of nature but making a new connection in a new city that’s always really good to look forward to.”

The ballet will be performing on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. For information about tickets, follow this link.

