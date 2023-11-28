State Sen. Webb announces millions of dollars for Southern Tier roadways

(WBNG) -- New York State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) announced millions of dollars in funding for Southern Tier roadways.

Webb said she secured funds in the Fiscal Year 2024 State Budget for rural roadway maintenance and infrastructure improvements. This includes more than $20 million for local street and highway improvement, $3 million in extreme winter recovery funding, more than $2 million to repair potholes and more than $6 million in touring routes funding to go toward the maintenance and repair of roads, bridges, railroad crossing and highways.

Additionally this week, Webb announced $1.4 million to resurface Route 26 from Whitney Point to Overlook Drive in the Town of Triangle and $501,000 to resurface Route 26 from just south of Payne Road to Maine Memorial Elementary School in the towns of Union and Maine.

“Our highways, roads and bridges are crucial for connecting rural families across the Southern Tier,” said Senator Webb in a news release. “We all know the frustration of hitting potholes and taking detours and the importance of arriving at our destination safely.”

Broome County Deputy Commissioner Chet Kupiec thanks Senator Webb and Governor Kathy Hochul for the funding in the news release.

