SWAT team responds to corner of Binghamton street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Multiple police agencies responded to an unconfirmed situation at the corner of Jarvis and Thorpe streets in Binghamton Tuesday afternoon.

A 12 News crew at the scene said the Binghamton and Vestal police departments, as well as SWAT, responded to the situation. 12 News reached out to the Binghamton Police Department for information regarding the situation but was unable to confirm the details.

An officer was seen pointing a rifle at a house and police could be heard asking someone to come outside of the residence.

Meanwhile, the Binghamton City School District said Thomas Jefferson, Horace Mann, Woodrow Wilson, West Middle School and Binghamton High School had delayed dismissals, as requested by the Binghamton Police Department, due to the operation taking place. However, dismissals were permitted around 3 p.m.

The district noted that the police activity was not occurring near or at any of its schools.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

