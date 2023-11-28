Syracuse in talks with Georgia assistant Fran Brown to be next Orange head coach, AP sources say

Syracuse helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Syracuse helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse is in discussions with Georgia assistant Fran Brown to be its next head coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized.

One of the people said Syracuse had also contacted Toledo coach Jason Candle and Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney about the vacancy, but have decided to focus on the 41-year-old Brown. The New Jersey native is in his second season as defensive backs coach at Georgia He has spent most of his career in the Northeast working Temple and Rutgers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Russell Farms awarded 2023 Rural Health Champion Award
Animal Adventure Park hosts ‘Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights’ event this holiday season

Latest News

Whitney Point Varsity Field Hockey celebrated for 9th State Championship win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills...
Jalen Hurts runs for winning TD in overtime, Eagles rally past Josh Allen, Bills 37-34
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) passes against the New England Patriots during...
New York Giants edge Patriots 10-7, aided by late missed field goal
Maine-Endwell's Vinny Mancini (14) and Liam Hadfield (82) celebrate a touchdown in the third...
Maine-Endwell wins third-straight state semifinal in 29-24 nailbiter against Monroe