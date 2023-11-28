Whitney Point Varsity Field Hockey celebrated for 9th State Championship win

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- On Monday, Whitney Point celebrated greatness and was joined by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to present the Varsity Field Hockey Team a banner and proclamation for their championship win.

For the third year, the Whitney Point Varsity Field Hockey Team has brought home the trophy for the Class C New York State Championship as well as their ninth state win overall.

A teammate said to be able to experience so many seasons of success is a feeling they will never forget.

“It’s an incredible feeling, I feel like everyone should get to experience once in their lives and me being able to do it three times almost four every single time is just a heart rush,” said senior Alana Roe. “Just getting on the bus and getting to experience everything with all of my friends and my teammates you know not a lot of people get to do that and I’m really grateful.”

Head Coach Nicole Houston said the team’s main goal is not all about winning.

“Our main goal is to build and find the small goals and you know the small goals when you achieve them add up into the bigger picture that they’re eventually looking for,” said Houston. “But it’s not always their main goal of the season because that’s pretty huge to start out with so when you grow, and you teach it’s really fun to watch them play when they achieve the small goal.”

Coach Houston said she is proud of the team’s consistent hard work.

